Federal prosecutors have charged two men in the Christmas Day substation attacks in Pierce County that caused power outages and allegedly $3 million in damage.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, face federal charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors say the men attacked two Tacoma Power and two Puget Sound Energy substations, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, who commended the FBI for quickly identifying the suspects.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday said the two men were identified as possible suspects through the analysis of cellphone records. Also, Tacoma Power at one of the substations captured images of one suspect and an image of a pickup truck that appeared to be connected to the attack. A similar pickup truck was connected to the defendants, and when law enforcement served a search warrant on the home of the suspect, they recovered “distinctive clothing” pictured in surveillance photos, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Conspiracy to attack energy facilities is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The two men will appear in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Tuesday, and prosecutors will ask that both men remain detained pending future hearings.