A toddler and a teenager were shot early Wednesday in Tukwila, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an illegal discharge of a weapon in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard just after 1 a.m., says an item on the department’s online blotter. Though they found evidence of a shooting, officers did not find any victims at the scene.

A short time later, police learned a 2-year-old and a 17-year-old had been taken to St. Anne Hospital in Burien with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The relationship between the boys is not included in the blotter post.

The 2-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old was in serious condition as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tukwila police at 206-241-2121 or email at tips@tukwilawa.gov.