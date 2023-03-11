Two people were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Monday to reports of gunshots near Third Avenue and Bell Street and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Seattle Police Department said.

Police gave medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took the 37-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police announced two suspects were booked into the King County Jail. A 43-year-old man was arrested for investigation of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, and a 32-year-old woman is being investigated for rendering criminal assistance.