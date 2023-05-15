A 3-year-old boy died Thursday, more than three weeks after he was shot in the head and taken to a Tukwila fire station by a family member.

The child, Finesse Ezell, was shot in a residence in the 12000 block of 46th Avenue South on April 21 in Tukwila, according to police. The manner of death is undetermined, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers were responding to reports of a woman screaming on the phone in Tukwila’s Allentown neighborhood around 9:30 a.m., the Tukwila Police Department said online, when a family member brought Ezell to Fire Station 53.

The family member remained at the station and accompanied the toddler when he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated in critical condition.

Ezell died May 11.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to email Tukwila police at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call the nonemergency number at 206-241-2121.