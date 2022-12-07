Washington State Patrol troopers are blaming weather and speed for a 38-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 on Wednesday morning.

The highway 6 miles east of Kittitas was bare and icy in places, with dense fog and temperatures around 21 degrees at 5:15 a.m., a State Patrol news release said.

A 2000 Peterbilt tractor lost traction on the road, blocking all eastbound lanes and triggering a chain-reaction collision, the release said.

The Peterbilt’s driver, 57-year-old Jose L. Palacios of Yakima, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, the release said.

Troopers said people had minor injuries in the crashes, and that the eastbound highway was closed to traffic for about 10 hours.

One of the semitrucks spilled boxes of Honeycrisp apples over the road.

The road reopened around 4 p.m.