Federal trials begin Feb. 28 for two men accused of killing five people in a 2019 shooting rampage on the Yakama Reservation.

James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of the brutal June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of Dennis Overacker, 61; John Cagle, 59; Michelle Starnes, 51; Catherine Eneas, 49; and Thomas Hernandez, 36, at a trailer in a remote area west of White Swan.

Two other victims who were shot survived — Lindell LaFollette and Esmeralda Zaragoza.

The Clouds also are accused of coming onto a family’s property and holding a gun to a child’s head while demanding keys to their vehicle in an effort to flee the area, according to a federal indictment.

The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.

Federal authorities have jurisdiction over most violent crimes involving Native Americans on tribal land.

Advertising

James Cloud’s trial begins Feb. 28 in Spokane with Donovan Cloud’s following immediately after. Each trial is expected to take up to four weeks, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Burson.

The trial was moved from Yakima to Spokane after defense attorneys questioned whether an impartial jury could be empaneled here.

“Pervasive media coverage of the case has incited a wave of public passion in the Yakima community,” a court document said.

Two other suspects believed involved include Morris Bruce Jackson, who has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The other suspect has not been charged.

The killings happened a day before the Yakama Nation’s annual commemoration of its 1855 treaty with the federal government.

Authorities consider the case Yakima County’s most violent in recent history.

Advertising

LaFollette said he, Zaragoza and her infant child and Hernandez were in the truck with Overacker when tragedy struck at the trailer where Cagle and Starnes lived.

LaFollette said they stopped by to see a motorcycle Cagle had for sale. When they arrived, Hernandez hopped out of the truck and went inside.

Then a man walked up to the driver side of the truck, raised a rifle and shot Overacker in the head, LaFollette said.

About that time, Hernandez came outside and was shot and another shot speckled the side of LaFollette’s head, he said.

LaFollette said he dived to the pickup’s floorboard and pressed the gas pedal with his hand.

Another shot pierced Zaragoza’s shoulder as the pickup rumbled across the property, LaFollette said.

Zaragoza’s child was unharmed.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito