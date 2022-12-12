The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer resumes Monday morning, as he is expected to continue testifying in his defense and face cross-examination from prosecutors.

Troyer faces misdemeanor charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading report to a public servant.

Background: The charges stem from a Jan. 27, 2021 incident in which Troyer, driving his unmarked personal SUV, followed a Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, leading to a 2 a.m. confrontation. Troyer called an emergency dispatcher, repeatedly claiming that Altheimer was threatening to kill him. Troyer retracted that claim when interviewed by Tacoma police, according to an incident report.

Trial highlights: Key testimony in the trial has come from Altheimer, who was detained at gunpoint and frisked based on Troyer’s call and testified he feared for his life. Tacoma Police Officer Chad Lawless testified that Troyer did not mention threats when interviewed that night. Troyer, meanwhile, testified that he never retracted his threat claim, denied the Tacoma police report and asserted he’s victim of a political prosecution.

How to watch: The trial is streaming live at the Pierce County District Court website.

The trial is expected to wrap up this week, with a six-member jury deciding Troyer’s fate.