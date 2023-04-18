KENT — More than three decades after 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough was found fatally strangled at Federal Way High School, trial began Monday for the man arrested nearly four years ago in her cold-case killing.

Patrick Leon Nicholas, 59, is charged with first-degree murder with sexual motivation, accused of beating and strangling Yarborough, an honors student and drill team member, while trying to rape her Dec. 14, 1991. His trial before King County Superior Court Judge Josephine Wiggs at the Maleng Regional Justice Center is expected to last three weeks.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Celia Lee told jurors in opening statements that Nicholas, who was living in Des Moines at the time of Yarborough’s killing, provided King County sheriff’s detectives with “critical corroborating information” before realizing he was a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Defense attorney David Montes, meanwhile, told jurors Nicholas didn’t match the suspect description provided by two young witnesses and said that after thousands of tips and years of dead-end leads, detectives were desperate to solve the case — ultimately turning to an inexperienced genetic genealogist who falsely claimed to have helped police solve other tough-to-crack cases.

The Friday night before Yarborough was killed, she went to a high school basketball game with a friend. The two girls rented some videos and fell asleep watching movies while Yarborough’s parents and brothers were out of town at a soccer tournament, Lee told the jury.

The next morning, Yarborough raced out of her house in her drill team uniform, her hair in a ponytail with hot rollers, and drove her father’s car to the high school to meet her team for a competition.

“After leaving the safety of her car, her assailant led or dragged her” to an embankment, where she “fought for her life,” Lee said.

Two 12-year-old boys were “splashing in mud puddles and being loud” as they cut through the campus and saw a man pop out of the bushes and quickly walk away, tossing glances over his shoulder at them, Lee told the jury. As the boys walked past the school’s tennis courts, they saw a girl lying in the bushes and ran back to one boy’s house to alert his parents.

One boy’s father drove with his son to the school, where “he took one look at Sarah and knew she was gone,” Lee said. The man told his wife to call 911, leading to a large-scale police response.

The boys worked with artists to develop a sketch of the man, who they said was wearing a trench coat and had blond or brown shoulder-length hair, said Lee, who showed jurors a 1994 photo of Nicholas sporting a goatee and mullet.

Semen stains on Yarborough’s clothing and DNA recovered from underneath her fingernails “came from a single male contributor,” Lee said.

“You’ll hear in this trial that the late 1980s and early 1990s was really the dawn of DNA,” she said.

Over the years, Lee said the male DNA from the crime scene was run through the Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, but there were any never hits to DNA from people convicted of felony crimes. Detective Jim Allen, who inherited the case in 2004, submitted “dozens upon dozens” of DNA samples that ended up excluding as suspects the men who provided them, she said.

Allen first connected with genetic genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick in 2011 before retiring and passing the case to Detective Kathleen Decker. Decker gave Fitzpatrick “snip DNA segments from the crime scene” in 2019, and Fitzpatrick uploaded the DNA profile to GenMatch, one of the few genetic databases that police are allowed to search, Lee said.

Less than three weeks later, Fitzpatrick identified Nicholas and his older brother as potential matches, but detectives quickly eliminated the brother, whose DNA was already in CODIS.

“Patrick Leon Nicholas had never been on their radar,” Lee said, noting his name never came up in the roughly 4,000 tips detectives received about Yarborough’s killing.

A surveillance team followed Nicholas, and a detective collected the butts of two cigarettes the detective watched him smoke outside a Kent laundromat, along with a napkin that fell from his pocket, Lee said. They were sent to the State Patrol Crime Lab, and a forensic scientist determined Nicholas’s DNA matched that found at the 1991 crime scene.

Lee told jurors they will get to observe Nicholas during his initial interview with detectives after his 2019 arrest. Though he originally believed he was being interviewed about his older brother, there was a shift in Nicholas’ demeanor “when he realizes what he’s being interviewed for,” Lee said.

Advertising

She also hinted at the defense strategy, telling jurors a defense witness who’s expected to testify has no experience testing DNA and won’t be able to point to any U.S. labs that test DNA the way he thinks it should be done.

Montes, Nicholas’ defense attorney, said his client did not kill Yarborough and has never matched the description of the man seen by the two boys who discovered Yarborough’s body.

He criticized the work done by sheriff’s detectives — who used hypnosis, polygraphs and FBI profilers in their attempt to find the killer — and said Fitzpatrick, the genetic genealogist, identified several other men as potential suspects before they were ruled out. Montes told jurors that a defense witness will explain how a false or coincidental DNA match can occur.

Police, prosecutors and forensic scientists “needed an answer more than they needed the right answer,” Montes said. “They turned to new, novel, untested technology, and the problem with untested technology is it can be very powerful but it can be very dangerous.”

He told jurors Nicholas “has always had perfectly clear skin,” while the boys described the man they had seen as having acne scars.

“Mr. Nicholas does not match the description,” Montes said. “They have nothing linking him to Federal Way High School. They have nothing linking him to Sarah Yarborough. Nothing. He’s not the person that they saw.”