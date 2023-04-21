A toddler was reportedly shot and then left at a fire station in Tukwila on Friday morning, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming on the phone in Tukwila’s Allentown neighborhood at around 9:30 a.m., the department said online.

Officers located a toddler girl at Fire Station 53 who had been shot. They observed a vehicle fleeing from the station, the department said.

Paramedics transported the child to Harborview Medical Center. She is in critical condition, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg.

No other information was immediately available.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are responding to the scene and will be investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.