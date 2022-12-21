There’s really no way to sugar coat it — Seattle is on the naughty list this year.

Seattle is the second-worst city in the country for package theft, according to new research from home safety website SafeWise and home security provider Vivint Smart Home.

The analysis, based on a combination of Google Trends data and FBI crime data, ranked the Seattle-Tacoma area among the nation’s 10 cities where porch pirates strike the most. San Francisco, Portland and Los Angeles also made the list.

But it’s not just these 10 cities — porch piracy is up across the country this year, with 79% of Americans having packages stolen in the last 12 months (compared to 64% the previous year), according to SafeWise.

Americans lost around 260 million packages from November 2021 to November 2022, which is an estimated loss of $19.5 billion, according to SafeWise.

Porch piracy is especially prevalent during the holiday season, which is one of the most popular times of the year for online shopping and package deliveries. Over the past five years, nationwide internet searches for “package stolen” have nearly doubled each year from November to December.

But despite rising rates of package theft and early fall inflation woes, Santa still had plenty to spend this year. Consumers spent more than $11 billion on Cyber Monday ($12.8 million every minute during one peak hour), making it the biggest online shopping day ever, according to Adobe.

A record 196 million Americans also shopped in stores and online over the holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

So, with record shopping days, last minute gifts arriving this week and an estimated 60 million packages being processed every day through the Postal Service alone this holiday season, it’s clear why this time of year is one of the most popular times for porch piracy.

“It’s safe to say that it’s a good time to be on extra alert for it,” said Detective Valerie Carson, a Seattle Police Department public information officer.

“Cameras and secure places to get your packages delivered are the best solutions.”

Consider these tips from the Seattle Police Department and the Better Business Bureau to prevent package theft and protect your holiday cheer: