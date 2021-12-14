With an estimated $207 billion expected to be spent online by shoppers this holiday season and a record 20 billion parcels shipped to U.S. addresses last year, it’s not a surprise that thieves see all those packages on the porch as opportunity, too.

Most people don’t report stolen deliveries to police. When they do, the incidents are logged as larceny theft, not specifically package theft, so numbers are hard to find. But local law enforcement concurs the incidents are on the rise.

“Porch pirating is here to stay, at least for a while, I think,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer. “The rise of the gig economy and all those vehicles going in and out of your driveway also provide a cover for thieves.”

“Neighbors often can’t tell which ones are there legitimately,” he said.

In Washington, there were a reported 1,908 such crimes per 100,000 residents last year, according to a recently released survey by security company CCTV Camera World

The analysis, based on FBI crime data, ranked Washington among the nation’s 10 worst states when it comes to the crime. Washington, D.C., was the city where porch piracy flourished most, the CCTV survey found.

With holiday shopping season underway, consider these tips from the Better Business Bureau of Washington and CCTV Camera world to prevent package theft.