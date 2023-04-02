The Thurston County sheriff was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being hit in his department vehicle in Yelm.

The 30-year-old Yelm man accused of hitting Sheriff Derek Sanders showed signs of impairment and is being processed for DUI by the Washington State Patrol, Lt. Cameron Simper said.

Sanders was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in satisfactory condition, according to a spokesperson. The other man involved in the collision is uninjured.

Sanders was working a rare patrol shift on Sunday. Less than a half-hour before the collision, he posted on Facebook about an unrelated incident, in which he confronted a man who allegedly stole candy and had six warrants out for his arrest.