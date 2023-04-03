The Thurston County sheriff who was hit while driving in his department vehicle in Yelm on Sunday afternoon and hospitalized was released that night, according to department officials.

Sheriff Derek Sanders was working a rare patrol shift when a 30-year-old Yelm man driving a pickup truck pulled out in front of Sanders’ car, striking him, authorities say. The man showed signs of impairment and was processed for possible DUI by the Washington State Patrol, Lt. Cameron Simper said.

Sanders was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The other man involved in the collision was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet at 11:50 p.m. Sunday saying Sanders had been released from the hospital.

***Update 04/02/23 @ 11:45pm***. We are happy to share that Sheriff Sanders has been released from the hospital. Thank you for your support. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) April 3, 2023

Less than a half-hour before the collision, he posted on Facebook about an unrelated incident in which he confronted a man who allegedly stole candy and had six warrants out for his arrest.