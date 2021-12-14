Police are searching for three male teenagers suspected of carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint Tuesday in the same Walmart parking lot a few hours apart, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident was reported around 2:55 p.m., said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., public-information officer for the office. The suspects crashed the car on 14th Avenue and 203rd Street shortly after taking it.

One of the suspects started shooting at random before fleeing, but no injuries were reported, Moss said. Residents in the area were asked to remain inside until 4:48 p.m. as investigators and K9 teams searched.

A security guard told police that a customer’s car was stolen at gunpoint near the Walmart pharmacy in the same lot around 5:30 p.m., Moss said. Police reviewed surveillance video and confirmed the same three suspects stole the second vehicle, Moss added.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and are reviewing parking-lot surveillance video, Moss said.

Police were still in the area as of 7:30 p.m. collecting evidence and reviewing footage, Moss said.