A shooting at a large party in Tukwila left three men injured early Saturday, according to police.

Officers found a “chaotic scene” shortly after midnight at a short-term rental on the 4600 block of South 146th Street. Three men were shot and taken to the hospital, and multiple agencies responded to control the crowd of over 100 people, police said.

Two men were in stable condition Sunday and one was in critical condition, according to police. Witnesses and other people at the party did not cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tukwila police at 206-241-2121 or tips@tukwilawa.gov.