Seattle police responding to a report of a person shot early Saturday in the 900 block of East Pike Street found three men shot.

After midnight, officers found the three, all in their late 20s, with wounds to their lower bodies, according to police. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The men were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers recovered spent shell casings and found bullet-hole damage to businesses and vehicles in the area.

Police did not immediately make any arrests.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.