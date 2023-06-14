Two men and a 16-year-old were charged in connection with the deaths of two teenagers in Lynnwood’s Spruce Park almost a year ago.

Jose Beteran, 28, Christian Chavez, 24, and a 16-year-old were each charged Monday with two counts of aggravated murder in the first degree.

The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court. The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

According to prosecutors, the three were linked to a gang and the men were allegedly initiating the 16-year-old with a shooting.

“This terrible crime has forever changed the lives of the family, friends and loved ones of these two teenage members of our community whose lives were senselessly cut short far too soon,” Lynnwood police Chief Jim Nelson said.

On July 14, investigators responded to reports of a shooting at Spruce Park. Witnesses told police they saw a black and white SUV pull into the parking lot, then heard gunshots. They reported the gunfire continued as two teenagers fell to the ground, according to charging papers.

Advertising

Witnesses told police they overheard someone inside the car ask the teens what their “set” was, referring to gang affiliation, according to court documents.

One of the victims responded he was affiliated with another gang, then gunfire erupted from inside the car, witnesses reported, according to charging papers.

The suspects drove off at a high speed, according to court documents. Street cameras helped police identify the suspect vehicle as a Chevrolet Tahoe, registered to Beteran.

The next day, police found the Tahoe with Beteran driving and later searched it after getting a judge’s permission, court documents say.

Cell tower data showed all three suspects had traveled to Spruce Park and back to Everett during the time of the reported shooting, prosecutors wrote.

Washington State Patrol crime lab reports found DNA of all three in the Tahoe, according to court records.

Beteran, Chavez and the juvenile were arrested Tuesday. A judge set bail for Beteran and Chavez at $2 million each. The juvenile was under house arrest as outlined by his conditions of release.

Chavez’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on the case. Court records did not show assigned lawyers for Beteran and the juvenile as of Wednesday.