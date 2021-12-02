Bothell High School’s campus was closed Thursday after threatening graffiti was found at the school and anonymous threats surfaced on social media, according to a statement from Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid.

Bothell police were investigating and would have an increased presence at the school on Thursday while students would be learning remotely, school officials said.

Police did not immediately provide an update on Thursday about the status of the investigation.

Reid said in the statement that families received notification from the principal Wednesday night that graffiti was discovered on campus threatening violence on Thursday. She said that later “more threats of concern” were made on social media.

“As with all issues of safety, we are taking the matter seriously. Law enforcement was contacted immediately, and we are continuing to investigate the threat in partnership with the Bothell Police Department and District Safety and Security staff,” the statement said.

“In addition, we worked with the Bothell Police Department to increase their presence on campus today, including a full sweep of the campus this evening based on more threats of concern made on social media.”

In the statement, Reid addressed the person responsible for the graffiti directly, as well as those who might know who did it.

“If this message was meant as a call for help, threatening anyone, let alone an entire school population is not the way,” Reid wrote. “We have counselors and school staff ready to provide support as appropriate. The first step is coming forward.”

Reid also encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their students and urged anyone with knowledge about the threats to speak to the Bothell Police Department.