An Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle was diverted to Spokane on Wednesday after a man made a threat, according to the airline.

Flight 334 landed at 5:15 p.m. at Spokane International Airport after the man “made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft” to a flight attendant, according to an Alaska Airlines statement. The airport temporarily closed because of the threat before reopening aviation operations at 6:45 p.m.

All passengers were safely deplaned, and one person was in custody as of about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to airport spokesperson Todd Woodard.

Local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived. Spokane police, the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI are investigating.

The airline and airport did not provide further information about the specific nature of the threat. Spokane news station KHQ reported that the Spokane Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene.

The airline is working on getting the 177 passengers and six crew members to Seattle “as quickly as possible,” the company’s statement said. The plane departed Atlanta at 3:18 p.m. Eastern time.

