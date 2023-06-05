As the Seattle City Council looks to vote Tuesday on whether to allow the city to prosecute drug use and possession in Seattle, I keep coming back to one question:

If we can agree the war on drugs was a destructive failure, why would we think a redux would yield a better result?

Following the state Legislature’s passage of a bill to make drug possession a gross misdemeanor, the council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would classify public drug use and possession as gross misdemeanors in the city.

This change would give City Attorney Ann Davison authority to prosecute drug possession cases, according to coverage by Seattle Times reporter Sarah Grace Taylor. Davison said she thinks the city should prosecute both dealers and users.

Generally the city handles misdemeanor prosecutions and the county prioritizes felonies, so giving the city this authority would likely result in more frequent prosecutions, Taylor reported.

But criminalizing our way out of substance use disorder has never worked and won’t work this time, either.

The 50-year-old war on drugs not only contributed to the U.S. rate of incarceration becoming the largest in the world — and entrapping millions of lives in the process — but it also reinforced and exacerbated racial disproportionality in policing and prosecutions.

Brandie Flood, who is the director of community justice for the REACH program of Evergreen Treatment Services, said in an interview last week that the drive for criminalization speaks to our desire to “want really quick fixes for really complex problems.”

I get the inclination. The explosion of fentanyl in our communities has made the despair of opioid use disorder visible and pervasive. Children are navigating plumes of fentanyl smoke on public buses and squares of foil used to smoke the drug litter the streets. Overdoses are skyrocketing. Residents and businesses are largely left to deal with the downstream impacts themselves. It feels frustrating, overwhelming, terrifying and hopeless, and leads well-intentioned people to want to just do something.

But it’s exactly when we feel our backs are against the wall that we must resist solutions that feel like action but don’t actually address the problem.

Flood said we need to treat substance use disorder as a public health issue, not as a crime problem. She said long-term case management, housing, poverty reduction, health hubs and health care access are all necessary tools in the toolbox to get people to a more stable place. But none of them are overnight fixes.

Getting the resources to where they are needed requires a societal shift in perspective, Flood said.

“People still look at poverty and drug use as a moral failing,” Flood said. “I think it really gets in people’s way of scaling up programs.”

That is also probably why the level of urgency and the whole-of-government approach we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic is not being applied to our opioid crisis, which saw a record number of drug deaths in 2022.

Flood worries the drive to criminalize will lead us back to the era of the ’80s and ’90s drug policies where the most marginalized — Black and brown people — will again be hurt the most.

Susan Collins, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist and faculty at Washington State University and the University of Washington School of Medicine, where she co-directs the Harm Reduction Research and Treatment Center. In an interview last week, she shared her own perspective — not on behalf of the universities — on the science behind harm-reduction approaches versus criminalization or abstinence-only approaches.

Harm reduction is a set of strategies that “meet people ‘where they are’ on their own terms, and may serve as a pathway to additional prevention, treatment, and recovery services,” according to the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Collins said despite what some might argue, her 15 years of research on the subject shows that harm reduction does not have an enabling effect.

“All of our evidence shows that when people have safer spaces in which to use, when people have housing, when people have treatment that … doesn’t insist on sobriety on day one — that actually their use decreases and so does their substance-related harm,” Collins said.

She said jail actually puts people with substance use disorder at greater risk of overdose, with an overdose rate after release 16 times higher than that of the general population. That’s because the forced abstinence of jail leads to lower tolerance, and when people come out of jail and use opioids, they are more vulnerable to overdose.

“Putting people in jail is not going to be the thing that leads them to recovery,” she said. “It actually could pretty precipitously lead to their death.”

But resisting the quick fix approaches requires us to see those struggling with extreme poverty and substance abuse disorder as community members who need support rather than criminals that deserve punishment.

“They are looking at drug users and people in poverty as subhuman,” Flood said. “We know our history shows us if you can make somebody less than human, you could treat them any kind of way.”