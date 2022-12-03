Those who knew and loved D’Vonne Pickett Jr. are in the midst of trying to navigate his absence in their lives and at The Postman, as the business reopens over a month after he was killed right outside its front doors.

Things never slowed down for D’Vonne’s wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, who has been busy with funeral preparations, his memorial and work, all while caring for their three children and grieving the loss of her partner of 13 years.

To KeAnna, her husband represented love, tenacity and grit.

“Thinking about him in that way motivates me to keep going,” she said Friday.

The Postman, a well-established mailing and shipping business in the Central District the couple opened in 2018, reopened Wednesday. Customers made their way in to drop off packages and offer their support with food, cards and kind words.

The Picketts always talked about doing something “bigger than themselves,” and The Postman was a testament to that because it allowed them to serve as a conduit, connecting people to one another, KeAnna said.

“I channeled all my energy and skills to seeing that through,” she said.

D’Vonne, 31, was shot Oct. 19 while he and his wife were closing up their shop. KeAnna said she continues to struggle after witnessing that violence.

“Sometimes I close my eyes or look out the window and it’s still fresh in my mind,” she said. “It doesn’t go away.”

King County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall, whose last name also appears as Leffall in charging documents, with premeditated first-degree murder on Oct. 24.

D’Vonne’s murder shocked the Central District neighborhood and left a great absence in the lives of those who knew him. He was regarded by community members as a generous, creative and curious person. D’Vonne had kept a busy schedule as a husband, father, business owner and youth football coach for the CD Panthers.

With the store’s reopening, there haven’t been many people on staff because everyone is still grieving. But community members, KeAnna said, have helped fill in those gaps.

The business put out an emergency action plan for community members wanting to help, and will meet on Zoom on Dec. 7, 14 and 21, KeAnna said. The Postman is also partnering with RISE — Resilient In Sustaining Empowerment — a community-based organization for families and children affected by gun violence, to collect donations of toys, books, clothes and gift cards at The Postman for the family.

“There’s fluidity in support people can give, whether it’s for us as a family or the businesses,” KeAnna said. “Community is community.”

Their support is what has kept her afloat, she said. People showed up and offered genuine support for the family amid a tragedy they never imagined they’d find themselves in.

“Without them I don’t know what I would be doing. The family is not in this alone,” she said, highlighting the beauty of community members pouring back into a family business that has poured their all into them. She stressed the value of holding on to hope and faith.

KeAnna smiled as she recalled the nearly 13 years she spent alongside Pickett. He was 18 and she was 19 when they first met through mutual friends. They had an instant connection.

“We grew up together,” she said. “We got to be teenagers together and really talk about who we wanted to be and what we wanted to do.”

Pickett loved December. His birthday was Dec. 10, and he and KeAnna went on their first official date on Dec. 3, 2009, she said. They went to Central Arizona College, where they were peer mentors for TRIO student services before D’Vonne transferred in 2012 to Seattle University, where he played basketball.

In 2017, he moved to Canada for a short time to be a professional basketball player with London Lightning while KeAnna stayed in Seattle with their two children at the time. Two months later, he moved back to Seattle and the couple opened their business.

They shared their highs, lows and biggest triumphs.

“You can’t put a value on that,” she said. “I’m grateful to have had the time that we had together.”