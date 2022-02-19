A 16-year-old girl from Sedro-Woolley was killed and three passengers were injured after she allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a Chevy Silverado in Skagit County late Friday, Washington State Patrol officials say.

The teenage driver and three passengers were eastbound on Young Road at about 10 p.m., when their Toyota Corolla went through the stop sign at Best Road, northwest of Mount Vernon.

The driver died at the scene, according to the Patrol. Two female passengers, ages 9 and 28, were airlifted to local hospitals — one to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the other to Providence Medical Center Everett. A third passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.

The 9-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Patrol.

The driver of the Silverado, a 65-year-old man from Mount Vernon, wasn’t injured.