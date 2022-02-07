A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a fight with a group of people Sunday evening in a parking lot at the Alderwood mall, Lynnwood police said.

The group, who appeared to be teens or young adults, approached the victim around 7 p.m. while he was with his brother and cousin in the south parking lot, and a fight broke out, said Joanna Small, public affairs and communications manager for Lynnwood police.

Detectives are investigating what caused the fight, Small said.

The victimwas taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with grave injuries, police said in a news release. Police did not provide details regarding the nature of his injuries.

Detectives are reviewing security footage for images of the suspects, identified as four males and one female, police said.