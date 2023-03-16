A teenager was fatally shot Wednesday night outside a Federal Way apartment complex, police said.

Gunshots were reported in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive just after 10 p.m., and witnesses told police they heard a car leave the area at high speed, said Cmdr. Kurt Schwan, a Federal Way police spokesperson.

As officers made their way to the complex, they were notified that someone in their late teens had been shot and was lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot, Schwan said.

A bystander started giving the teen CPR and medics later took over lifesaving efforts, but the teen died at the scene.

Schwan said police didn’t immediately know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police had not identified a suspect as of Thursday afternoon. They ask anyone with information to call 253-835-2121.