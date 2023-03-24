A 16-year-old boy was charged last week with first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting a man outside of a White Center convenience store in what appears to be a gang-related killing, according to prosecutors.

There’s no indication in charging papers that Karel Juarez, 29, knew the teen accused of killing him or that their March 5 encounter was anything but random. But prosecutors think Juarez’s blue patterned shirt, and the blue bandana tied to his car’s rearview mirror, signaled to Charles Anthony Baker that he was associated with a rival street gang.

Baker, an alleged gang member with prior juvenile felony convictions in Snohomish County, was arrested March 14 in Seattle’s University District and charged as an adult two days later with murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in juvenile detention with bail set at $5 million. His last known address is in Mount Vernon.

King County Sheriff’s detectives learned Juarez was shot six seconds after getting out of his car to buy snacks from Zip Food Mart in the 10600 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, according to the charges against Baker. He died in front of his girlfriend, who was waiting inside the vehicle with their 3-year-old child.

Juarez’s girlfriend told investigators she noticed a young man standing at the store’s entrance. He pulled a gun and shot Juarez at close range for no apparent reason, charging papers say. She watched the shooter run to a car parked in the next stall, which quickly drove off.

She “confirmed there was no fight, argument or altercation aside from a brief word or two from the suspects,” and said that while Juarez had previously been involved in the “gang lifestyle,” he had given it up, a detective wrote in charging papers.

Advertising

Detectives determined the shooter arrived in a car with three other people one minute before Juarez pulled up. One of his companions went inside the store, a second went to a dark corner in the parking lot to urinate and the driver initially stayed in the car, the charges say.

Surveillance footage showed Baker and two of his companions appeared to take notice of Juarez, with the car’s driver approaching him from behind, say the charges. As Juarez looked back at the driver, the shooter pulled a gun and fired repeatedly before all four people from the car ran back to the vehicle and drove off, according to charging papers.

Investigators shared still images from the surveillance footage with other area police agencies the next morning, and Everett police detectives identified Baker as the shooter, the charges say.

The Everett detectives — who have been investigating gang-related homicides and retaliatory shootings since November involving a specific group of teens and young adults — also identified the car’s 21-year-old driver and another passenger.

Everett police, who last arrested Baker in December on suspicion of gun crimes and possessing a stolen vehicle, shared with sheriff’s detectives photos from his social media accounts, as well as an officer’s body camera footage that showed his clothing and physical characteristics, which were consistent with the shooter in Juarez’s killing, the charges say.

Sheriff’s detectives also learned Baker was present at an Everett homicide scene, where one of his alleged gang associates was killed in November, and that he’s being investigated in connection with a February shootout in downtown Renton, charging papers say.

Advertising

The detectives showed images from the White Center shooting scene to a Snohomish County probation officer and counselor, and both men tentatively identified Baker as the person in the photos, say the charges.

Everett police had also gotten court permission to install a GPS tracker on the Volkswagen Jetta belonging to the 21-year-old man accused of driving Baker and his other companions to and from the convenience store, according to the charges against Baker. The tracker was installed two days before the shooting as part of a firearms case against the 21-year-old, the charges against Baker say.

The GPS data showed the Jetta was in the Zip Food Mart parking lot at the exact time Juarez was fatally shot, say the charges. The data also showed locations the Jetta went after the shooting, including a University District apartment building, according to charging papers.

Detectives learned Baker was connected to the building and arrested him as he came outside March 14, the charges say.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on the murder and firearm charges.