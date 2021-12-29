Camas and Washougal police officers arrested two teenagers Tuesday after tracking their footprints in the snow from what police said was the fourth time the duo had burglarized a convenience store in the past two weeks.

Police first responded to a reported burglary Dec. 16 at Washougal’s E Street Market. According to Camas police, two people were seen on surveillance video breaking a window and stealing tobacco and e-cigarette products.

On Dec. 21, officers responded to the market again for a similar burglary, with similar items stolen, a Camas police news release states.

Camas police responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to another burglary, this time at Camas’s 7 Market. They were called to 7 Market for another burglary around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Washougal officers followed the two sets of footsteps Tuesday that led into the store and back out. The footprints led them to two people walking with backpacks. Police said the backpacks were full of stolen merchandise from 7 Market, and one of the suspects still had glass stuck to his coat, the news release states.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old Washougal boy and an 18-year-old man, also from Washougal, on suspicion of commercial burglary, theft and malicious mischief, according to the Camas Police Department. They both allegedly admitted to the burglaries.

The agency said the pair had stolen several thousand dollars worth of products and done thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the two businesses.

“Police were appreciative of Mother Nature’s help in stopping this crime spree,” the news release states.