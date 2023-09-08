A 15-year-old boy died Friday from gunshot injuries he suffered in what appears to be a targeted South Everett shooting, according to police.

Everett police said officers responded to reports that a teen had been shot shortly before 6:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Hardeson Road. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he later died, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are searching for one or multiple suspects who fled in a black sedan, police said.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, Mayor Cassie Franklin said addressing youth violence is a top priority for her and the city’s Police Department. She said officials are exploring new programs and community partnerships to prevent and respond to youth violence.

“My thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Franklin said on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Everett police Chief Dan Templeman said in a statement that the department will dedicate all necessary resources to investigate the shooting and bring justice to the family of the teen, who hasn’t been publicly identified.