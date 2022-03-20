An armed robbery of a Tacoma cannabis retailer left a man dead Saturday, police said.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a man working at World of Weed, in the 3200 block of Portland Avenue East, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound when officers arrived shortly after 10 p.m.

They attempted lifesaving measures. Firefighters also responded. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

A suspect in a Wednesday pot shop robbery in Bellevue was killed in a shootout with police after fleeing to the Hillman City neighborhood of Seattle.