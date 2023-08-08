A Tacoma police officer shot and killed a person Tuesday afternoon while responding to an assault call in a residential area.

The officers responded to the 9400 block of South D Street shortly after 3 p.m. for an assault involving firearm call.

Officers called SWAT after arriving at the scene, and an officer shot the suspect shortly after 4:30 p.m., said Pierce County sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss. No officers were injured.

The person died at the scene, Moss said.

No additional information, including what unfolded before the shooting, was immediately available.

Check back for updates.