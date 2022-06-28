Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

The shooting in the 800 block of East 65th Street is the third police are investigating in the city since Sunday.

Homicide Investigation – At 9:55 p.m. officers responded to the report of a male shot in the 800 blk of E 65 St. They contacted an adult male shot in the chest. The victim died at the hospital. Detectives & forensics have arrived. This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/utShSJGlay — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 28, 2022

South Sound 911 received a 10:35 p.m. call Sunday reporting multiple people shot in the 900 block of East 52nd Street. Police found one person who was declared dead at the scene and two people with injuries. Police then learned of two additional people with gunshot wounds who had left the scene, Tacoma police said in a news release.

Police found an unresponsive man in the backyard. The 38-year-old man lived at the house with his wife, 35. Tacoma Fire Department personnel declared him dead at the scene.

His wife was found outside the residence with gunshot wounds, police said. She had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

A second man walked out of the house and collapsed as police arrived. As officers were attempting to assess his injuries, the 34-year-old became combative, police said. He was detained and then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A man, 28, who was shot at the residence was being driven away from the scene by private vehicle when the driver pulled over at East 48th Street and Portland Avenue and called 911. The injured man was taken to a hospital by ambulance from that location with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old male who had been shot at the residence left the scene and went to a Lakewood hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. Officers detained him there, police said. After that man was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of assault, police said.

A woman and three children inside the residence were not injured.

Officers responded to reports of people shot at a home in the 900 blk of E 52 St. A 38 yr old male resident was found deceased in the backyard. His 35 yr old wife was outside w/ non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A female & 3 children inside the house were uninjured. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RFins4zKkI — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 27, 2022

Early Sunday, eight people were shot and injured after a dance party and concert.

Tacoma police said they responded to multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way around 12:45 a.m. All eight individuals, between the ages of 17 and 22, were in stable condition, said Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after the end of a hip-hop dance party and concert, which was put on by Project X Parties and the artist “Sol. Luna,” according to the artist’s manager, Juan Cornell.

Cornell said the venue, Edison Square, which had hired off-duty police officers as security guards, had already closed and staff were cleaning up when the shooting took place.

Seattle Times reporter Amanda Zhou contributed to this report.