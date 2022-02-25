By
The Associated Press

TACOMA — Tacoma police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect late Thursday night near a hotel.

Police were called to the Marriott Hotel on Commerce Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. A victim and witness were there when officers arrived.

Officers set up a search with a K9, which led them to Dock Street near the 11th street bridge around 11:20 p.m. Police say the suspect refused to show his hands, and shots were fired within a minute after they found him.

Crews took the man to the hospital, but he later died. A gun was found at the scene afterward.

No officers were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was at the scene early Friday morning processing evidence.

The Associated Press

Most Read Local Stories