Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake announced Tuesday that he has exonerated two of the officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis of any wrongdoing and said he will return them to the streets.

Officers Masyih Ford and Armando Farinas were investigated for possible policy violations in connection with the March 3, 2020, death of Ellis while he was in police custody. Three other Tacoma officers have been criminally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for the killing of Ellis, who suffocated while pleading with the officers that he couldn’t breathe.

Chief Ake presented the findings of an internal investigation into Ford and Farinas to Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and the City Council on Tuesday morning. The council met in closed session for nearly an hour before the announcement.

Woodards acknowledged that some members of the community will be angry about the decision and urged calm.

Leslie Cushman, a civil-rights attorney and the citizen sponsor of Initiative 940, which changed the laws on when police can use deadly force and requires officers to be trained in de-escalation techniques, called the decision “beyond disappointing.”

“This sets the bar as low as you can go,” she said. “And what did they do following the brutality? Did they report the cover-up? There are no clean hands among the officers present that night.”

Advertising

Ellis’ family plans to address the decision during a 2 p.m. Tuesday news conference.

Ellis’s death sparked widespread protests and led to the first criminal charges in decades against a police officers for using excessive force during an arrest.

Ake, interim police chief for the city, said Farinas was the officer who placed a spit hood over Ellis’ head during the arrest. He said the officer’s actions were “reasonable and appropriate under the circumstances.”

“At the time of the application, officers on scene, including Officer Farinas, were concerned about a possible biohazard exposure due to Mr. Ellis spitting near officers,” the chief told the council. “Officer Farinas was familiar with how a spit hood worked and volunteered to retrieve one and apply it. Once the spit hood was applied, Officer

Farinas had no other contact with Mr. Ellis.”

Ford, he said, helped hold Ellis’ legs down during the arrest and spent time talking to Ellis, “trying to calm him down and let him know medical aid was on the way.”

“When Mr. Ellis commented that he could not breathe, Officer Ford assisted

in rolling him onto his side in a recovery position,” the chief said. “He also was the first officer to alert arriving medical personnel that Mr. Ellis’s condition was deteriorating.”

Advertising

Ellis, a lifelong Tacoma resident, died on the street while being treated by the medics, according to reports.

Two Tacoma officers, Matthew Collins, 38, and Christopher “Shane” Burbank, 35, face second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges, and officer Timothy “Timmy” Rankine, 32, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with Ellis’ death.

Ellis had been staying at a sober-living home in south Tacoma called God’s Hand Up, and that night was returning home from a 7-Eleven with a bag of doughnuts. According to charging documents, officers Collins and Burbank said they saw him in the middle of an intersection, hassling occupants of a passing car. According to charging documents, a brief confrontation became violent, with Burbank knocking Ellis to the ground with his car door.

Charges allege that Collins used a “lateral vascular neck restraint” from behind while Burbank repeatedly used a Taser on Ellis. Witnesses said that, contrary to the officers’ statements, Ellis did not fight back.

The internal investigation exonerated Farinas for allegations of “unsatisfactory performance” of his duties and Ford for allegations of excessive use of force, Ake said.

Ake said Ford, 29, and Farinas, 27, have been on administrative leave for more than a year and will have to undergo extensive training before they are returned to active service.

Both men are named as defendants in a federal wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed in September by Ellis’ family.

The lawsuit brought by Ellis’ sister Monet Carter-Mixon and their mother, Marcia Carter, in U.S. District Court in Tacoma also names the three officers charged in connection with Ellis’ death as well as the Tacoma Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as defendants.