A large fire broke out in a Bellevue apartment building Tuesday evening after police tried to negotiate with a barricaded suspect in a domestic disturbance.

Officers and a SWAT team arrived in response to the call at the Nottingham Condos in the 1600 block of 156th Avenue Northeast around 3:30 p.m. After a couple hours attempting to negotiate the suspect out of the apartment, a fire broke out in the unit. Bellevue police said the suspect started the fire.

@BvueFD is on scene knocking the fire down. There is significant damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/V5MjWKjxn4 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) August 2, 2023

Police officers bashed in the unit windows with fire extinguishers and tried to put out the fire, said spokesperson Meeghan Black. All other units were evacuated.

The fire grew quickly, and the suspect came out and was taken into custody. He was not injured, Black said. Bellevue Fire crews were knocking down the fire shortly after 7 p.m. The building sustained significant damage from the fire.

One officer suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, Black said.

