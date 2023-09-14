The Naval Station Everett was sheltering in place Thursday afternoon after a “suspicious” package was found in a car near the base gate, prompting one building to be evacuated as a precaution.

Base security personnel responded shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a package in a car that had pulled up to the gate, according to a news release.

The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, along with the assistance of the Everett Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, is investigating.

All personnel were instructed to remain indoors, and access to the base was restricted.

No other details were immediately available.

The base said an Emergency Family Assistance Center phone line has been set up to assist affected Navy personnel and families and dependents at (425) 304-3725.