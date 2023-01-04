It appears Bryan Kohberger is headed back to Idaho.

Monroe County Correctional Facility Warden Garry Haidle told The Idaho Statesman by email on Wednesday that Kohberger, 28, — who faces four first-degree murder charges for the stabbings of four University of Idaho students — is no longer at the northeastern Pennsylvania jail and was in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police declined to comment.

During a news conference Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said “arrangements” were being made to bring Kohberger to Idaho after Kohberger agreed to be extradited to face the charges. The exact time or way Kohberger is getting back to Idaho will not be shared publicly, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, citing security reasons.

Kohberger was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, by Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ house in Chestnuthill Township in the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings of four students at a house near the University of Idaho campus: seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Skagit County, Washington.

The Washington State University graduate student had been held at the Monroe County jail since his arrest.