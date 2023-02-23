Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University criminology student accused of killing four undergraduates at the University of Idaho, had photos of one of the victims on his phone, according to a new report.

Kohberger was arrested in December for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. When authorities confiscated his phone shortly after, they uncovered images of one of the four victims saved to the device, a source told People.

“He had more than one picture of her,” the source said. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.”’

It’s not clear whether he took the photographs or downloaded them from social media.

Police previously said Kohberger attempted to connect online with one of the women he would allegedly go on to kill. He first reached out through Instagram in October and continued to send her direct messages when she did not respond.

Advertising

Authorities found all four victims dead from stab wounds on Nov. 13, 2022, inside a home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The female victims shared the residence with two other women, who were both home at the time of the murders and survived.

Kohberger eluded authorities for weeks before he was taken into custody at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania on December 30. Prior to traveling to Pennsylvania, he continued to attend classes at Washington State University in Pullman, just 15 minutes away.

Last month, Kohberger waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning he voluntarily agreed to return to the state, where he will face four charges of murder and a single count of felony burglary. He was transported back to Idaho on Jan. 4.