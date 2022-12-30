Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said.

Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex in Pullman, the Moscow Police Department confirmed at a Friday news conference. He attended classes and finished the semester at WSU after the slayings, a former classmate on Friday told The Seattle Times.

BK Norton, in the criminal justice graduate program at WSU in Pullman along with Kohberger, said they were in all four classes with him last semester. Kohberger was in class and finished the semester after the killings happened, Norton said.

Kohberger was arrested Thursday night in Albrightsville, a small town in northeast Pennsylvania, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.

WSU did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court in Pennsylvania said Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Bill Thompson, the Latah County, Idaho, prosecutor, said Kohberger was being charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as felony burglary.

No motive has been disclosed. Kohberger made an initial appearance Friday and is being held without bond, Thompson said. He is scheduled back in court Tuesday afternoon in Pennsylvania.

Officials at the news conference gave few details about the arrest or the investigation, saying they were limited in what they could say until Kohberger appears in an Idaho court.

Fry declined to answer when asked if Kohberger had been on campus at WSU after the killings.

Thompson asked the public to share any information they have about the suspect to “understand fully everything there is to know, not only about the individual but what happened and why.”

The WSU campus in Eastern Washington is about 10 miles west of the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

The Idaho students — Ethan Chapin from Conway, Skagit County, his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen — were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus early on Nov. 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect or find a murder weapon for weeks.

Moscow police said Thursday that remediation of the residence would begin Friday, but cleanup was halted due to a legal request by the court, Fry said.

Fry said authorities are still searching for “all pieces of evidence,” and the murder weapon. A Hyundai Elantra has been found, he said Friday. Law enforcement previously asked the public for help finding a white Hyundai Elantra sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

DeSales University in Pennsylvania confirmed that a student by Kohberger’s name received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed graduate studies in June 2022, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.