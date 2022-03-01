A 39-year-old Seattle man was arrested in a Portland motel room on Friday, five days after he is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man on Seattle’s Capitol Hill following a brief argument he claimed “was over a girl,” according to King County prosecutors.

Daren Davis was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the Feb. 20 shooting death of Kalani Boward, 31, who died soon after arriving at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, charging papers say. Davis, who has previous felony convictions and is not legally allowed to own a gun, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He remains jailed in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland pending extradition back to Washington, jail records show. With bail set at $3 million, Davis is to be arraigned March 14 at the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle.

The charges say Davis purchased a bus ticket to Colorado and was scheduled to depart on Tuesday.

Around 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 20, Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue and found Boward with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building, charging papers say.

A man who lives nearby told officers he was smoking a cigarette when he heard two men arguing, followed by the sounds of gunfire, according to the charges. Police recovered eight, .45-caliber shell casings from the scene.

Advertising

The witness recognized the man as a resident of an apartment building in the neighborhood, which led police to identify to Davis, according to the charges. He and a second man who witnessed the fatal shooting later independently identified Davis as the gunman in a police photo montage, the charges say.

During the investigation, police learned Davis was involved in a Feb. 4 felony harassment investigation that stemmed from a parking dispute with another man, the charges say.

The man who witnessed the shooting told police Boward was shot once in the chest and fell to the ground and then was shot multiple times as he lay defenseless on the ground, charging papers say. The witness ran from the scene and didn’t see which way the gunman had fled, the charges say.

He told police Boward didn’t have a weapon and didn’t verbally threaten the gunman.

After Davis’ arrest at a Portland motel by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, a deputy marshal told a Seattle police detective that Davis voluntarily stated he hadn’t meant “to kill that guy” and said their argument was over a girl, according to the charges.