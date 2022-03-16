One man was fatally shot by police Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with officers after he and two other men robbed a Bellevue cannabis store at gunpoint and led police on a pursuit that ended in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, according to Seattle and Bellevue police. The two other men were arrested.

The man who was killed had hidden in a shed behind a house in the 3600 block of South Findley Street, Seattle police said in an item posted to the department’s online blotter. He fired at officers and several officers returned fire, striking and killing the man, the post says.

The Washington State Patrol, the King County Sheriff’s Office and Kent police also aided in the search. Because so many agencies were involved, Seattle police are working to confirm how many officers and from which departments were involved in the shooting, the blotter post says.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation unit will investigate the shooting. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General responded to the scene.

Employees at Green Theory, a cannabis store in the 12800 block of Southeast 40th Place in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood, called 911 at 11:31 a.m. to report the armed robbery, said Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson.

She said two masked men entered the store and one of them held a gun to an employee’s head before taking off with cash and product. The third man waited outside in a gray Nissan Maxima.

Advertising

“It was very violent and scary,” Black said of the robbery, the third one at a Bellevue pot shop so far this year.

The store’s employees were able to provide suspect and vehicle descriptions and police located the vehicle as it traveled west on Interstate 90, Black said.

The vehicle then headed south on Interstate 5, crossing into Renton, before heading north on Rainier Avenue South into Seattle, with speeds at times exceeding 70 mph, she said.

After entering Seattle, one of the wheels came off the men’s vehicle, which they abandoned at South Findlay Street and 37th Avenue South, according to Black.

Bellevue police officers arrested one of the men at 12:09 p.m. At that point, Black said Seattle police took over the search. She didn’t know when the second man was arrested but said the third hid in a shed and it was that man who was hit by gunfire during a standoff.

“We’re just thankful we were able to apprehend these guys,” she said, adding the pursuit and search for the men was “tense, tense, tense.”

Officers have one robbery suspect in custody and are currently working with @SeattlePD searching for two others in south Seattle. The three are suspected of robbing a marijuana dispensary in Factoria at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/BzjtfoIYqU — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) March 16, 2022

The public is asked to avoid the 5500 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Rainier Valley.

This story will be updated.