Two Maple Valley men disappeared in February 2015 and were quickly presumed dead, long before some of their remains were unearthed in rural Pierce County, approximately six miles south of Orting.

After a yearslong investigation, King County sheriff’s detectives and state Department of Corrections officers on Friday arrested a 53-year-old man at a metal shop in Tacoma and booked him into the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent on investigation of two counts of homicide, jail and court records show.

He was transferred to the jail in downtown Seattle for his first court appearance Saturday, where a judge found probable cause to hold the man in lieu of $8 million bail, according to prosecutors and the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

On Sunday, he was found dead in a jail cell.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Leroy Brandt and determined he died from asphyxia because of ligature hanging. His death was ruled a suicide.

Brandt was suspected of fatally shooting Saul Manzo Rios, 29, and Asael Murillo, 27, on the night of Feb. 16, 2015, in retaliation for a methamphetamine deal that had gone bad, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the sheriff’s case against him.

Brandt was also suspected of dismembering the men’s bodies and burying them on a large rural property in Pierce County and committing a home-invasion robbery in an attempt to steal several pounds of meth Manzo and Murillo had smuggled from California, the statement says.

In the months after Manzo and Murillo were reported missing by one of their roommates, Brandt was charged in Pierce County Superior Court for a slew of crimes, including theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle in four separate cases, court records show.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the Pierce County charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records and the state Department of Corrections.

Brandt was released from prison to a re-entry center in Tacoma in November, and in February he was transferred to a graduated re-entry program and placed on electronic home monitoring, a DOC spokesperson said in a Tuesday email.

He was arrested Friday at the Tacoma metal shop where he had been working after his release from prison, King County sheriff’s Capt. Tim Meyer said.

According to the sheriff’s probable-cause statement, Manzo, Murillo, Brandt and a fourth man all had been targets of ongoing narcotics investigations by detectives in King and Pierce counties since late 2014 for their alleged involvement in trafficking and dealing methamphetamines.

Manzo and Murillo, who lived together in Maple Valley with two other roommates, at some point had sold meth to Brandt and the fourth man, who later accused Manzo and Murillo of shorting them of drugs and ripping them off, the statement says.

Right before the two men disappeared, Manzo, Murillo and one of their roommates had returned to Maple Valley with a large amount of meth they smuggled back from California in Manzo’s Nissan Armada, according to the statement.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2015, Manzo and Murillo told their roommates they were going to meet with Brandt and the fourth man at a horse farm near Black Diamond to discuss their dispute and drove off in Manzo’s Jeep Cherokee. They left the Nissan, and the smuggled meth at home, the statement says.

Manzo and Murillo were never heard from again.

Twenty-four hours later, Manzo and Murillo’s other roommate called 911 and reported a home-invasion robbery, telling sheriff’s deputies he arrived home and found two men inside his residence, which had been ransacked, the statement says. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the roommate before both robbers fled in Manzo’s Nissan, according to detectives. The probable-cause statement notes Manzo reportedly had the only key to the Nissan.

On Feb. 19, the roommate who had gone to California with Manzo and Murillo reported them missing.

During the missing-person investigation, detectives obtained video-surveillance footage that showed Brandt drive to a Puyallup convenience store in Manzo’s Jeep on Feb. 19, where he made a purchase using Manzo’s credit card, the statement says.

While searching for Manzo’s missing vehicles, detectives learned Brandt was living in a trailer on a property south of Orting, according to the statement. Sheriff’s officials flew over the property in a helicopter and spotted a white Jeep Cherokee parked next to Brandt’s trailer, it says.

In April 2015, detectives obtained a warrant and seized Manzo’s Nissan and Jeep from outside Brandt’s mother’s residence in Puyallup, according to the probable-cause statement.

Detectives interviewed Brandt, who claimed Manzo had sold or given him the two vehicles to settle a debt, although detectives noted his statements were inconsistent with the timeline of when Manzo and Murillo disappeared, the statement says.

A short time later, Brandt was arrested on the unrelated felony charges in Pierce County.

As the investigation continued through summer and fall 2015, investigators searched Manzo’s Jeep and found bullet fragments and blood evidence, the statement says. Scientists at the State Patrol Crime Lab eventually determined blood found in the front passenger seat area belonged to Murillo.

It appears Murillo was fatally shot inside the Jeep and Manzo was shot as he attempted to run away, the statement says.

After people at the Orting-area property told detectives they had complained of the smell of decomposition to Brandt, detectives searched the timberland area in October 2015 and found one set of remains, except for the head, in two separate spots, the statement says.

It would take more than a year for DNA tests to positively confirm the remains belonged to Murillo.

Detectives searched the timberland property again in March 2017 and found a second set of remains, including parts of a broken skull that showed evidence of an obvious gunshot wound, the statement says.

“By March 2018, the second body found at the forest site was positively identified via DNA as Manzo …,” a detective wrote in the probable-cause statement.