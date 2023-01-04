MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho college students received a new license plate for his car five days after the deaths, according to records released Wednesday.

The licensing documents in Washington state show that the vehicle driven by the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was a white Hyundai Elantra, the type of vehicle that investigators had been seeking in recent weeks.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, had said that a white Hyundai Elantra from between 2011 and 2013 had been seen near the scene of the crimes on Nov. 13, the night of the killings. Kohberger’s car was a 2015 model registered Nov. 18, according to the licensing document. A vehicle history report shows the car had previously been registered in Pennsylvania, where Kohberger is from.

Kohberger, 28, had moved to Pullman in recent months and began studying criminology in a doctoral program at Washington State University in August. He has said through a lawyer that he expects to be exonerated in the case. Kohberger’s new lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the license plate records.

Kohberger was flown to Idaho on Wednesday evening and was expected to be booked into the Latah County Jail.

Also on Wednesday, police in Indiana released new body camera footage showing that, two weeks before Kohberger was arrested, the police there had pulled him over twice in a 10-minute stretch for tailgating. The traffic stops, on Dec. 15, came as Kohberger was driving across the country with his father for winter break in the same car for which he had obtained the new license plate.

Kohberger’s father, Michael Kohberger, visited him in December, and they drove across the country from the WSU campus in Pullman to their home in eastern Pennsylvania for the holidays. In both traffic stops, the officers let the men off with a warning.

There is no indication that the police in Indiana had any idea that Bryan Kohberger would be arrested in the killings, or that they were aware of the police in Moscow, saying that a white Hyundai Elantra had been seen near the crime scene on the night of the slayings.

Two weeks later, on Dec. 30, police in Pennsylvania carried out a predawn raid of Kohberger’s parents’ home, arresting Kohberger on suspicion of carrying out the Idaho killings.