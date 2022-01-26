A Pierce County SWAT team arrested a 32-year-old man believed to be responsible for the fatal hit-and-run collision that left one 12-year-old girl dead and another critically injured on Jan. 15.

The SWAT team surrounded a house and called for the suspect to come out, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted on Facebook. He surrendered peacefully, the department said.

The department said it had enough evidence to tie the suspect to the burglary of a business where the truck was stolen, and to identify him as the driver of the truck at the time of the homicide.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run death, hit-and-run injury, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and burglary in the second degree.