Seattle police have arrested a suspect in connection with an arson earlier this month at a Belltown apartment building that left a man in critical condition.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Federal Way man, is a former resident of the apartment building, police said. The victim remains at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The March 10 blaze started in the lobby of the building in the 2200 block of First Avenue around 2:40 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

While searching the building, firefighters rescued an approximately 50-year-old man who had been in the lobby’s bathroom. Two more people were treated at the scene for minor injuries related to the fire, but they did not require transport to a hospital.