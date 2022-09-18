A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly collision that occurred in Tacoma Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At 3:10 p.m., WSP reported a driver heading north on Highway 7 collided with a vehicle turning from 143rd Street South onto the highway.

“He basically T-boned her on the driver’s side,” said Trooper Robert Reyer, who was at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was identified as Bridget Urman, 68, of Elbe, Washington. Urman was taken to MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, where she died.

The other driver left the scene on foot, Reyer sad. He was arrested nearly two hours later by deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, according to Reyer.

He was booked in the Pierce County Jail on investigation of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, failure to obey and driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records.