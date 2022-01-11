Police arrested a 47-year-old woman Tuesday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman while she was crossing the street in Renton last month, police said.

Krista Brown, 59, had stepped off a Metro bus when she was struck by a driver in a white Ford Focus on Dec. 20 near Northeast 12th Street and Northeast Sunset Boulevard, according to a Renton police news release. Witnesses told police the driver sped away.

On Dec. 21, two sergeants from the traffic division found a white Ford Focus hatchback in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Northeast Duvall Avenue, which had missing parts that were found at the crash scene, police said. Damage to the car appeared consistent with the collision, according to police.

Police interviewed the car owner, but no arrests were initially made. The investigation determined the suspect was driving the car at the time of the collision, the news release said.

The suspect was booked into a King County Corrections facility on suspicion of a hit-and-run accident causing injury or death, police said.

“Our hearts go out to Krista’s family and we hope that this development helps bring them some measure of closure,” said Detective Robert Onishi in the news release.

The department is asking people with information about the crash who have not yet spoken to police to call them at 425-430-7529 and refer to case 21-12570.