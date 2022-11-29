A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said.

Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect’s DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.

Although police retrieved the weapon and collected a DNA sample after the homicide, rudimentary technology prevented investigators from finding a match until recently, Detective Sgt. James Maples, one of several detectives assigned to the case, said during a Tuesday news conference.

Families who have lost loved ones to violence experience frustration and pain no matter how quickly police resolve their cases, but that anguish is heightened when cases run cold, said Chief of Police Erik Scairpon.

“Today we rest easy,” he said. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.

The team assigned to investigate the homicide has not let Brinkman’s memory or case falter, Scairpon said. Regional resources and several area law-enforcement agencies assisted the short-staffed department.

Brinkman was a social person who often used phone chat lines and dating sites. She met the suspect on a phone chat line, Maples said.

The suspect initially denied knowing Brinkman, said Detective Wade Rediger, one of the lead investigators. But police found he’d written Brinkman a letter, indicating they had spoken before her death, Rediger said.

Law enforcement officials worked with Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia company that provides DNA forensic services to law-enforcement agencies to help generate leads, to test a DNA sample obtained from the suspect through a court order.

The results were then sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, which matched the sample to DNA found on the ax, Rediger said.

Limited evidence and investigative threads has made processing the case difficult, Rediger said, noting the importance of not causing an innocent person to face charges.

Brinkman’s mother was overwhelmed when told of the arrest, said Cmdr. Robb Lamoureux, the initial detective assigned to the case. Her father died in 2013.

Brinkman’s family, the Marysville community and the police officials who investigated her death can now begin to feel some form of closure, Lamoureux said.