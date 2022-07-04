A driver struck and killed a pedestrian late Sunday on Aurora Avenue North, according to police.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to calls near North 141st Street, Seattle police said in a post on the department’s online blotter. The driver, an 80-year-old woman, was driving north in an SUV and struck a 71-year-old woman as she crossed the road.

The driver called 911 to report the incident and remained on scene for a drug evaluation, which showed no signs of impairment. Detectives are still investigating.