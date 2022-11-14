Moscow police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday afternoon.

The city and the police department said they were Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway in Washington’s Skagit County.

Police continue to investigate the students’ deaths, the department said in a Monday morning news release. “Details are limited in this investigation,” police said.

Moscow police do not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on the information gathered during the preliminary investigation, the news release said. No suspect has been named and the release did not address the cause and manner of the four students’ deaths, which were reported as homicides.