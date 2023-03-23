A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attacking a teacher at a Lynnwood middle school, authorities said.

The Edmonds School District said the student attacked the teacher at the end of a lunch period at Alderwood Middle School. The teacher had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher, who’s in her 60s, has been released. The student was expelled.

The student did not use a weapon, school officials said. The Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the circumstances of the attack or the nature of the teacher’s injuries.

The student was booked into a youth detention center on suspicion of assault. No other information was immediately available.