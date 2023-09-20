A man is accused of shooting at a semitruck and stealing an asphalt truck before leading law enforcement officers on a long pursuit that ended with the truck in flames and the man in custody Tuesday morning in Adams County.

Law enforcement officers were called at 7:15 a.m. to the Washtucna area after the man reportedly got into an altercation with a semitruck driver and shot through the window, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

About 10 minutes later, a Washington State Department of Transportation asphalt truck was reported stolen from the agency’s shed in Washtucna. The man displayed a firearm in the theft, according to Riddell and WSDOT’s page on the social media platform X.

We’re grateful our crews weren’t injured when one of our asphalt trucks was stolen this morning around 7:15am a WSDOT asphalt truck was stolen from the our DOT shed in Washtucna. The truck caught fire during the theft. After pursuit & spike strips WSP took a suspect into custody. pic.twitter.com/HX4YIGopmY — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 19, 2023

He fled north on state Highway 261, and law enforcement located him shortly after the reported theft, Riddell said. He said the man brandished a firearm outside the window toward officers during the pursuit.

The man turned east onto Interstate 90 and police used spike strips to slow the vehicle, Riddell said.

He said the man started driving on rims after the tires deflated, sending sparks into the air. The vehicle then caught fire, then the man got out and ran until police arrested him at about 8:10 a.m., almost 40 minutes after the pursuit started, near Ritzville.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to have been suffered in an incident in Yakima, Riddell said. Detectives recovered a firearm from the asphalt truck.

Riddell credited the cooperation among the State Patrol, Ritzville police and the sheriff’s office.

“It’s great to see that teamwork come together in a safe conclusion,” he said.